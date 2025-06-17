A SENATOR on Tuesday called on the government for better support for teachers amid the roll out of basic education reforms for the current school year.

“The success of the reforms we want to implement in our education system depends on our teachers. We need to support them to ensure that they are effective in their role of ensuring that our young people learn,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Department of Education has started piloting the Strengthened Senior High School (SHS) Program to 800 schools during the school year.

Mr. Gatchalian called for increased adoption of digital technologies to decongest and streamline the workload of teachers.

He also urged for better classroom facilities to ensure effective learning of students.

“In delivering education, it is not enough to have classrooms. We must also ensure that there is electricity, water, and internet for the safety, comfort, and effective learning of students,” he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday ordered his government to improve the internet connectivity, electricity, and basic services in public schools as the new school year began. — Adrian H. Halili