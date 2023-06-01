US-BASED Regent Craft, Inc. is set to its bring electric seagliders to the Philippines through a partnership with Lopez-led INAEC Aviation Corp.

“Seagliders are a game changer for the Philippines,” INAEC President Benjamin R. Lopez said in a statement. “They will open up new opportunities to reach currently inaccessible islands and allow visitors to experience more of the natural beauty our country has to offer.”

Regent’s seagliders are said to combine the high speed of an airplane with the low operating cost of a boat. They are all-electric, zero-emission vessels that will operate exclusively over water. The company is based in North Kingstown, a town in Rhode Island.

“We’re excited to work with Regent to introduce innovative technologies like seagliders that are safe and affordable while being consistent with the Lopez Group’s strategic direction to provide environment-friendly and sustainable modes of transport for travelers,” Mr. Lopez said.

The companies did not disclose the date of the launch of the commercial service but said that they will be engaging with various stakeholders to identify infrastructure and operating requirements ahead of the launch.

Regent said it had also received approval in principle for its Viceroy seaglider from Bureau Veritas, a company that provides testing, inspection, and certification services to maritime manufacturers and operators.

It said the nod “marks an important milestone in the classification and eventual certification of the vessel.”

Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and chief executive officer of Regent, said the archipelagic geography of the Philippines is a perfect match for seagliders.

“Island nations like the Philippines are a perfect match for seagliders, where communities are connected by shared coastal waterways and can benefit from more affordable and convenient mobility between them,” Mr. Thalheimer said in the statement.

“We’re thrilled to have such strong alignment with INAEC in our shared mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and memorable passenger experiences for all travelers,” he added.

To date, Regent said it had built an order book of over 500 seagliders worth $8 billion from airline and ferry operators around the world. In five years, the company is expecting its Viceroy seagliders to enter service.

INAEC, a member of the Lopez group of companies, offers aviation services such as air transportation, on-demand charters, aircraft management and maintenance, and aviation training. — Justine Irish D. Tabile