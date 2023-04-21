EXPRESS logistics company Ninja Van Philippines has rolled out a suite of supply chain management solutions that seek to improve the operations of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a statement on Thursday, Ninja Van said the Logistics+ supply chain management suite consists of solutions for warehousing and fulfillment, international cargo transportation, procurement support, and cross-border payment solutions.

The solutions assist MSMEs in Southeast Asia to navigate their various networks of suppliers, manufacturing partners, transportation providers, and financial service providers and help them focus on their businesses.

“According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), around 99.5% of businesses operating in the country are MSMEs. These businesses make up a key segment that Ninja Van empowers through Logistics+,” the company said.

Ninja Van claims that over 30,000 MSMEs in Southeast Asia are already using its Logistics+ solutions.

One of the solutions includes Ninja Fulfillment, which provides end-to-end warehousing and fulfillment capabilities for MSMEs that lack warehousing and inventory storage facilities.

“These capabilities cover regular inbound, storage, outbound, and returns services, as well as customized warehouse management solutions, that can all be easily integrated with the merchants’ chosen marketplaces,” Ninja Van said.

“Beyond regular picking, packing, and sorting, Ninja Fulfillment also provides value-added services like unstuffing, kitting and bundling, and custom packaging while allowing same-day handover to Ninja Van’s last mile services to further cut the time from inbounding to delivery,” it added.

Aside from Ninja Fulfillment, the company also provides Ninja Cross Border, which offers international cargo transportation by land, air, and sea.

Locally, the Ninja Cross Border solutions help Filipino consumers to purchase from e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, TikTok Shop, Amazon, SHEIN, and other global brands.

“Ninja Cross Border can also tailor end-to-end solutions to serve shippers’ business-to-business and business-to-consumer needs by leveraging the Ninja Van Group’s established presence and network in Southeast Asia and China,” the company said.

Ninja Van also offers an end-to-end procurement solution for SMEs called Ninja Direct, as well as Ninja Financial Services, which allows cross-border payments and offers embedded financing options with flexible payment terms.

“We want to go beyond last-mile deliveries and provide complete logistics solutions to take the hassle out of our shippers’ experience. As a regional player with a strong local thrust, we also want to help expand the Filipino MSMEs’ access to solutions that can help them unlock other opportunities,” Ninja Van Philippines Chief Commercial Officer Sabina Lopez-Vergara said.

Ninja Van is an express logistics company that provides delivery solutions for various businesses in Southeast Asia. It has presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave