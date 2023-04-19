HOLCIM Philippines, Inc. has relaunched its top cement product as part of its sustainability efforts and product expansion in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Holcim said it rebranded its flagship blended cement to Excel ECOPlanet, which is more eco-friendly since it helps reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects.

“Through the company’s continuous improvement initiatives, the product’s carbon footprint is now at least 30% lower than ordinary portland cement qualifying it to bear the ECOPlanet mark, which is reserved for the Holcim Group’s line of high-performance and eco-friendly cement,” the company said.

“Excel ECOPlanet will continue to provide excellent performance for general construction applications, with concrete made durable due to its high resistance to sulfate and low porosity. Using Excel ECOPlanet will also improve workability and minimize shrinkage and cracks in concrete,” it added.

The Excel brand was launched over 20 years ago and is used for general construction.

“Introduced by the Holcim Group in 2021, ECOPlanet is the world’s broadest range of green cement with at least 30% lower emissions to help builders all over the world reduce the carbon footprint of construction,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Holcim Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Horia Adrian said that Excel ECOPlanet is “an important milestone in our sustainability journey in the Philippines.”

“It combines the strong legacy of Excel in the country and the Group’s direction of accelerating innovation to decarbonize building. We are proud that Excel is classified as an ECOPlanet product and excited to see our customers continue using this in building progress in the country,” Mr. Adrian said.

Holcim Philippines, a member of the Holcim Group, has cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental, and Davao. It also has aggregates and dry mix business and technical support facilities for building solutions.

On Tuesday, shares of Holcim Philippines at the local bourse rose one centavo or 0.26% to P3.87 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave