THE Department of Trade and Industry said it is considering allowing price increases proposed by the Philippine Baking Industry Group for some baked goods.

The products under consideration for price hikes are pandesal and the white bread sliced loaf known as “tasty.”

“The Consumer Protection group is studying the request and will endeavor to find optimal arrangements,” Trade Undersecretary Ana Carolina P. Sanchez said in a Viber message over the weekend in response to a query from reporters.

If the proposal is approved, the price of pandesal will rise P27.50 while tasty bread will sell for P42.50.

Currently, a 10-piece bag of pandesal sells for P23.50, while a 450-gram loaf of tasty bread retails for P38.50.

The group said that the price increase proposal is to address surging production costs and rising inflation. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave