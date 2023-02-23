SOUTHEAST Asia is poised to register a huge demand for solar energy, a China-listed solutions provider with projects in the Philippines said, as it forged a partnership in anticipation of more orders for solar modules.

In a statement, Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd. said on Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with an entity that provides products required for solar installations.

The partnership with JJ-LAPP covers “strategic cooperation, and foresee tremendous demand in Southeast Asia for solar energy,” it said. The partner is a joint venture between Jebsen & Jessen Group and LAPP Holding Asia.

“Trina Solar will maintain its leadership and meet the increasing market demand for high-performance PV (photovoltaic) modules. Working together can deliver a lower BOS (balance of system) cost because JJ-LAPP and Trina Solar account for the bulk of the hardware that goes into a solar installation,” said Todd Li, president of Trina Solar for Asia Pacific.

Trina Solar provides solar modules, trackers, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and other products required for commercial, industrial and utility-scale installations. JJ-LAPP offers products required for solar energy systems such as AC and DC cabling and connectors.

“We can also help to reduce manpower costs for the customer’s project by coordinating our efforts and delivering greater efficiency in work processes,” Mr. Li added.

Trina Solar said the two entities have previously worked together on solar projects in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

In the Philippines, they have been working on rooftop installations for a furniture retailer that has several large stores, it said, adding that each rooftop commercial installation is 120-300 kilowatts.

JJ-LAPP said it anticipates the number of solar modules ordered from Trina Solar this year to more than double from last year’s 21 megawatts.