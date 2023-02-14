A UNIT of Manila Water Co., Inc. has signed a 25-year partnership with Damosa Land, Inc. to develop and manage water facilities for an industrial estate, the east zone water concessionaire said on Monday.

In a statement, Manila Water said its subsidiary Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc. (MWPV) will spend about P125 million for the development, financing, construction, operation and management of the water system of Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE)

AIE is Damosa Land’s industrial development for trade and agriculture. It is a 63-hectare property in Panabo, Davao del Norte. The industrial estate has 19 existing locators from the Philippines, Japan, Austria, China, and the US.

Manila Water said the partnership is expected to meet the estimated demand of about 2.6 million liters per day (MLD) by bringing in additional facilities which will be integrated into AIE’s existing systems.

Roberto Jose R. Locsin, chief operating officer for international businesses and chief administrative officer of Manila Water, said the partnership will expand the company’s services beyond its franchise area in the east zone of Metro Manila.

“We look towards the growth in the Visayas and Mindanao regions where active developers like Damosa Land share a common vision of ensuring water security and availability to all Filipinos,” Mr. Locsin said.

Ricardo F. Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land, said the partnership with Manila Water will accelerate its sustainability goals by ensuring a reliable water supply.

“Damosa Land recognizes the importance of having a reliable water supply system for our locators to ensure efficient day-to-day business operations over a long period of time. Our partnership with the MWPV helps us further accelerate our sustainable operations at the Anflo Industrial Estate and upraise the industrial segment of Davao for our current and future locators,” he said.

MWPV is Manila Water’s designated vehicle for expansion initiatives in the country.

The water concessionaire serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose