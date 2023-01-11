TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. has issued a safety recall or a special service campaign on various Lexus models due to a defect that could increase the risk of a vehicle fire.

The car manufacturer said in an advisory uploaded on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) website that 808 sold units of multiple Lexus models will be subjected to a special service campaign to replace a design issue with the fuel tank vent tube assembly.

Toyota owns the Lexus brand. The advisory was addressed to the DTI’s Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau.

These sold vehicles consist of GS F (four units with production period Nov. 4, 2015 to Jan. 22, 2016), GS350 (48 units with production period Jan. 24, 2012 to March 2, 2018), GS450h (six units with production period March 21, 2012 to June 6, 2017). IS350 (638 units with production period April 22, 2013 to Aug. 1, 2018), RC F (55 units with production period Sept. 24, 2014 to Oct. 5, 2016), and RC350 (57 units with production period Sept. 12, 2014 to June 20, 2018).

“We will replace the fuel tank vent tube assembly,” the DTI said, adding that the remedy will be performed free of charge to vehicle owners.

According to Toyota, the design issue in the affected vehicles is in the flange, which attaches the fuel tank vent tube assembly (fuel evaporative emission control unit) and the fuel tank.

The fuel tank vent tube assembly avoids the fuel vapor that is created in the fuel tank from being released directly into the atmosphere.

“Due to the design of the flange, there is a possibility that a stress related crack could develop on the exterior surface of the flange. The crack could expand over time and depending on the size of the crack, could eventually allow fuel to leak from the crack. Depending on the amount of fuel that escapes from the crack, and if it is in the presence of an ignition source, this could increase the risk of a vehicle fire,” the advisory said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave