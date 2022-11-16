MEGAWORLD Corp. is building a 23-storey high-rise residential condominium in its township in Bulacan from which it expects P2.2 billion in sales.

Called 9 Central Park, it will be inside the company’s 85-hectare Northwin Global City township that spans across Marilao and Bocaue. It is expected to be turned over by 2027.

“Our first residential development inside Northwin Global City signals our commitment to build a complete array of offerings inside this new ‘global city’ of Bulacan,” Megaworld Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Noli D. Hernandez said in a press release.

“We look forward to this expansive township taking shape in the next few years,” he added.

9 Central Park will offer 478 units with the smallest unit having a 35.5-square-meter (sq.m.) space and the largest unit with 100 sq.m.

The condominium will also offer units that are linked together called “TwinFlex” units. The smallest of these will have 127.5 sq.m. while the largest TwinFlex unit will have 139.5 sq.m.

Units at the condominium will come with a wireless smart home system that will allow residents to control several features of their homes through a dedicated phone application.

9 Central Park will have a 25-meter lap pool, children’s pool, outdoor fitness area, outdoor lounge, and a daycare facility, among others.

The tower will have two floors of parking with an integrated bike storage facility. It will also have occupancy sensors that will help conserve energy, rainwater harvesting, a reuse facility, and its own material recovery facility.

Northwin Global City is a P98-billion township that Megaworld positioned to be Bulacan’s global business district. It will have hotels, malls, mixed-use commercial buildings, educational institutions, and office towers.

It will be hosting one of the stations of the Manila-Clark railway project which will give access to Clark International Airport and New Manila International Airport. — Justine Irish D. Tabile