CENTURY Properties, Group, Inc. (CPG) launched its first middle-income residential development in Batangas called PHirst Editions Batulao from which it expects P3.1 billion in sales.

The development will be under the company’s PHirst brand which has a project portfolio that now covers socialized housing as low as P800,000 to middle-income housing worth P3.2 million to P6 million.

“We created the PHirst brand to introduce new house packages at different price points to give buyers more options in owning their PHirst home,” PHirst President Ricky M. Celis said in a press release

The development will be located in a 14-hectare lot in Nasugbu, Batangas. It will have 629 horizontal units.

PHirst Editions Batulao will have four models: 54 units of Cartland at P3.5 million each; 70 Charles units at P4.3 million; 90 Christie units at P5.8 million; and 105 units of Corin at P7 million apiece.

The development will offer single attached and detached units with lot sizes ranging from 88 square meters (sq.m.) to 132 sq.m. and floor sizes ranging from 54 sq.m. to 105 sq.m.

“PHirst Editions Batulao is our answer to the strong demand for varied home suburban options and will bear the PHirst stamp of quality that many of our homebuyers have already put their trust in,” Mr. Celis said.

Among the amenities to be enjoyed by residents are a clubhouse, hammocks, a bike trail, an outdoor cinema, a rope bridge, and a pet park with WiFi coverage.

“As other brands will soon be introduced, PHirst Park Homes, which has launched 12 projects to date, shall remain an affordable housing brand,” the company said.

CPG is a real estate company involved in developing residential, retail, and office properties, marketing, and property management services.

On the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company closed lower by one centavo or 2.86% to 34 centavos each. — Justine Irish D. Tabile