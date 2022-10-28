CENTURY Properties Group, Inc. has launched its Century NULIV brand with a low-density townhouse project behind its Acqua Private Residences in Mandaluyong City.

The townvillas at Acqua will be the maiden project under Century NULIV and will feature 22 multi-storey houses and lots.

“The last two years gave Century an opportunity to rediscover the real estate market, which revealed changing preferences for home buyers. Specifically, clients have clamored for more space – both indoors and outdoors,” the company said in a disclosure.

“As the company is focused on growing, but at the same time aware of the macro-economic backdrop, it will develop lower building height developments, which carries less risk on a per project basis,” it added.

Marco R. Antonio, Century Properties’ president and chief executive officer, said the historical roots of the company focused on high-rise condominiums and new product offerings will be faster to develop.

The Century NULIV villas at Acqua features two types of homes: the 227-square-meter (sq.m.) Rhine and the 312-sq.m. Seine.

The development will offer six units of the three-floor high Rhine and 16 units of the four-storey Seine. The units’ prices will range from P40 million to P60 million.

“Each unit will be delivered standard bare and completed with premium finishes to make it easier for homeowners to turn it into the home they’ve always wanted,” the company said.

It added that as soon as Century Properties completes its regulatory requirements, the project will be available for sale.

The company plans to bring the new brand outside the metro through the project development launch in Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga. — Justine Irish D. Tabile