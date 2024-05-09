LEADING manufacturers and retailers have been pitched on adopting a “voluntary” price freeze, with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) calling on them to do their part in curbing rising prices of essential goods.

In a statement on Thursday, the DTI expressed gratitude for industry’s willingness to look to the greater good.

“We are profoundly grateful for the industry’s partnership in protecting the welfare of our community,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

The Price Act authorizes a 60-day freeze on prices of basic necessities in areas declared to be under a state of calamity.

The DTI said it proposed the voluntary price freeze on basic and prime commodities at a recent “Kapihan” session.

DTI Consumer Protection Group Assistant Secretary Amanda Marie F. Nograles said everyone will benefit from the price freezes, “not only in areas under a state of calamity, but every Filipino consumer.”

The DTI also touted its ongoing projects, such as the Clark Mega Food Hub and the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Online.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Monde Nissin Corp., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Universal Robina Corp., Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Procter and Gamble Philippines, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., Alaska Milk Corp., CDO Foodsphere, Nutri Asia, SM Supermarket, and Robinsons Supermarket. — Justine Irish D. Tabile