THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it has entered into an agreement with Qatar’s United District Energy International LLC (UDEI) and Marubeni Corp. to explore district cooling for New Clark City, which promises to meet the economic zone’s cooling needs with a lower carbon footprint.

According to a memorandum of understanding, the two companies will conduct a technical and feasibility study to explore the viability of such a system.

“A district cooling system in this sustainable metropolis will enable us to provide the most environmentally friendly and cost-efficient solution to future residents and locators,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said in a statement on Monday.

According to the BCDA, district cooling systems are a greener alternative to decentralized air conditioners, being capable of greater scale, promising potential savings, and reduced emissions.

It is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions and pollution of future residents and locators by as much as 50%.

The partnership is expected to run for a year.

UDEI Director Yasser Al Jaidah said that the partnership is a milestone because of the need for sustainable cooling solutions.

“We envision a future where our technology, in collaboration with BCDA and Marubeni, continues to pave the way for positive change, transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring progress for generations to come,” Mr. Al Jaidah said.

“Our commitment to BCDA’s New Clark City underscores our dedication to fostering lasting relationships and making a meaningful impact on the community and economy,” he added.

Tai Miura, Marubeni deputy general manager for overseas power, said the incorporation of district cooling technologies will make New Clark City one of the smartest and greenest cities in Southeast Asia.

“Marubeni is fully committed to providing maximum support to help BCDA make its vision for New Clark City a reality,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile