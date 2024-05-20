Batangas State University (BatStateU) launched the Philippines’ National Engineering Education Development (NEED) Program last May 8, marking a transformative step forward in the advancement of engineering education in the Philippines.

Positioned to significantly contribute to the development of highly skilled engineers and professionals who will drive the nation’s progress and prosperity, the NEED Program was officially introduced at the International Conference on Innovations in Engineering Education (ICIEE) 2024.

Propelled by the Center for Innovation in Engineering Education (CIEE), the NEED Program is designed to achieve several outcomes by 2027. These include providing an understanding of the landscape of Philippine engineering education, advancing towards a truly outcomes-based engineering education, supporting the elevation of national accreditation standards, redefining the curricula that meets industry demands, and building sustainable local and global academe-industry networks.

Correlated with this, the NEED program aims to comprehensively enhance engineering education in the Philippines by focusing on six essential components. Initially, it profiles the landscape of engineering education, assessing and refining elements such as curriculum, delivery systems, infrastructure, employability, and industry linkages. It also strengthens outcomes-based engineering education nationwide, offering extensive training for deans and chairs on outcomes-based teaching, learning, and assessment (OB-TLA), curriculum mapping, integration strategies, the CDIO Framework, and engineering education for sustainable development (EESD). Further, it accelerates engineering program accreditation, enhancing participation and compliance among Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with improved local accreditation standards, mentoring deans and chairs in ABET criteria through the Professional Regulation Commission (PTC), and organizing the National Conference on Quality Assurance in Engineering Education.

Moreover, it also re-engineers the curriculum by developing industry-aligned courses through collaborative efforts involving government, universities, and industry.

Another critical aim is to boost faculty excellence, enhancing their expertise to elevate Philippine HEIs as global centers of engineering education and research excellence.

Lastly, the program enhances engineering research collaboration, increasing research visibility, fostering global engagement, and enhancing scholarly impact.