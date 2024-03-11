Batangas State University (BatStateU) proudly announces the remarkable achievement of its BS Sanitary Engineering students at the World Engineering Day (WED) Hackathon on March 4. Amidst fierce competition from engineering talents worldwide, Team AdventURINE from BatStateU Alangilan Campus secured 3rd place, raising the flag of the Philippines high on the global stage.

The winners were broadcast during a 24-hour global stream hosted by emcees in Australia and Lisbon, Portugal, substantially boosting the international acknowledgment of their impressive feat.

Organized annually by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with Engineers Without Borders International (EWB-I) and The Big Creative, the WED Hackathon represents a global initiative for cooperation and innovation in engineering. With over 2,500 students from more than 35 countries participating, this year focuses on Climate Action, resonating with Sustainable Development Goal 12. The challenges were designed to stimulate inventive solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

Team AdventURINE, led by Jose Luis A. Valencia, Nathaniel M. Regodon, and Maureen H. Fadullo, and guided by their mentor Dr. Mark Sibag, showcased their innovative design, “Green Sustainable Phyto-fence Assembled using Cured Source-collected Urine for Urban Environmental Balance (SPACE).” Their solution, a sustainable phyto-fence constructed from treated source-collected urine, addresses Challenge 3: Protecting the Most Vulnerable from Extreme Heat in Refugee Camps and Temporary Shelters.

Their project ingeniously addresses the vital need for cooling in temporary settlements and improving hygiene and sanitation. By encouraging the use of designated urinals and treating collected urine for microalgae cultivation, they create a closed-loop system that promotes both urban living needs and ecological balance.

This solution is powered entirely by solar energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and enhancing climate-friendly initiatives. Through their approach, Team AdventURINE demonstrates the power of innovation to address complex challenges while prioritizing sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“The dedication and creativity exhibited by Team AdventURINE exemplify the spirit of innovation and problem-solving that we strive to cultivate at Batangas State University,” remarked BatStateU President Dr. Tirso A. Ronquillo. “Their success on the global stage upholds our commitment to nurturing excellence in engineering education and research,” he added.

Team AdventURINE was awarded a prize of €1,000, acknowledging their impactful work in advancing sustainable solutions for a better world. Following closely behind, Team EcoCool, comprising scholars from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Rice University (US), secured second place. Meanwhile, Team Somiant from Yachay Tech University, Ecuador, claimed the top position.