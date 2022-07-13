TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) is set to launch the all-new Lite Ace on July 15 as its offering in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment.

TMP said in a statement that the Lite Ace, which has a retail price starting at P570,000, will be aimed at local business owners in various industries and serve the evolving needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the car manufacturer, the vehicle will come in more than one body type and will prioritize loading capacity and efficiency to transport people and goods.

“The launch of the all-new Lite Ace will bring us even closer to fully realizing our goal of Mobility for All. With TMP’s entry into this new vehicle category, we aim to empower and enable more Filipino business owners, whether they’re just starting or looking to expand,” TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Sherwin Chualim said.

“Our goal is to help them progress and maximize income through a Toyota vehicle that’s simple to acquire, reliable to use, and easy to maintain,” he added.

The all-new Lite Ace will be officially launched at the Farmers Plaza activity area in Cubao, Quezon City. Displays of the new model can be visited by interested customers until July 17.

“With the official launch on July 15, customers may look forward to Toyota Financial Services’ newest package which gives customers an option to avail a weekly payment scheme. On top of this, unique value chain offers will also be revealed, all to aid owners to make the most of their businesses through excellent assistance and servicing from Toyota’s 72 dealerships nationwide,” the TMP said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave