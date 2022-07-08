ALFAMART, the minimart chain of SM Markets, aims to expand its stores to a total of 1,400 by the end of 2022 as it actively looks for sites in terminals and residential communities.

“Our dream for every Alfamart store is to help the local community through employment and also creating opportunities for the local MSMEs,” said Alfamart Chief Operating Officer Harvey T. Ong.

Alfamart has opened more than 500 new stores during the past two years since the pandemic started in 2020 as it kept its doors open and continued its expansion saying that the crisis has reinforced its role and responsibilities to the communities.

“As a result, we created income opportunities for the landlords that own space and contractors that build the stores. In this manner, Alfamart’s expansion has created over 4,000 jobs over the last two years,” Mr. Ong said.

Through partnerships with property owners, Alfamart hopes to open more Super Minimarts in communities across Luzon.

One of these property owners is Ms. Cecilia P. Ventura who was an overseas worker for two decades before deciding to come home and invest in a plot of land in Sta. Rita, Guiguinto, Bulacan that later turned into a successful venture with Alfamart.

Ms. Ventura said that “Alfamart continues to save the community time and fuel, especially at this time when oil prices are spiking, as customers could purchase what they needed close by.”

Alfamart is the minimart chain of SM Markets, the food retail brand of SM Retail, Inc.

SM Retail is one of the core businesses of SM Investments Corp., which serves as the holding company of the SM group with interests in retail, property, and banking.

On Thursday, SM Investments ended higher by P5 or 0.6% to P844 apiece. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile