CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. introduced on Tuesday its “Converge Business” segment, which now serves as its umbrella brand for business connectivity services and solutions.

“Converge Business — this is our umbrella brand for all business connectivity services that the market demands now more than ever,” Converge Chief Operating Officer Jesus C. Romero said at a virtual event.

The brand covers the company’s data transport and other information and communications technology solutions aimed at enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs), conglomerates, and large enterprises to thrive.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure that we provide businesses, whether they are SMEs, large conglomerates, or service providers what they need — from networks infrastructure, facilities management, broadband implementation, full telecommunications infrastructure, support services, and more,” Mr. Romero said.

“The pandemic has revealed the vulnerability of businesses, especially those who do not have digitally-enabled models. Seeing this, we at Converge knew we needed to be more innovative, progressive, and aggressive in the B2B (business-to-business) segment as we want to continuously equip the Filipino businesses to be competitive in their respective industries,” he also said.

For the first half of the year, the listed company saw its attributable net income surge 159% to P3.3 billion.

Converge’s first-half total revenues increased 82% to P11.8 billion, as residential revenue jumped 105% to P10.2 billion and enterprise revenue slightly grew 4% to P1.6 billion.

Converge ICT shares closed 2.92% lower at P34.95 apiece on Tuesday. — Arjay L. Balinbin