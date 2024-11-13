By Almira Louise S. Martinez

JOYCE AND DIANA, known for its premium linens used in five-star hotels, plans to expand overseas starting in South Asia and eventually to markets across the globe, according to its owner.

The Philippine startup also plans to open pop-ups and physical stores, even as it continues to boost its online presence, Andrew Fung, owner and founder of Joyce and Diana, said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

The company has managed to capitalize on the e-commerce boom during the coronavirus pandemic, having fulfilled more than a million orders on online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and Zalora, he said.

Launched at the height of the pandemic in 2021, the Philippine home essential startup quickly became the best-selling brand on these e-commerce platforms.

“I made the scary but ultimately rewarding decision to start my own business, despite my family’s advice to pursue a stable and safe job in the consulting or banking industry,” he said. There is also a gap in the market for high-quality but affordable beddings, he added.

Joyce and Diana has consistently ranked first in terms of revenue and gross merchandise value among its competitors on Shopee and Lazada, Mr. Fung said. Despite its rapid success as a young brand, the Filipino entrepreneur has faced skepticism during the early days of his company.

But he trusted his instincts as he saw an opportunity in the thriving e-commerce market in the Philippines during the pandemic.

With the tagline “Essentials that make you feel at home,” Joyce and Diana sells pillows, bed sheets, blankets, comforters, towels and mattresses.

The crowd favorite among Joyce and Diana’s product line is their pillow, about 20,000 units of which are sold each month. Mr. Fung said the brand’s strong identity has played a significant role in their rise to the top.

“I wanted to create a brand that could be instantly recognized for that part of our branding,” he said. “So, this is how Joyce and Diana was born and how it has risen so rapidly in the past three years.”

Joyce and Diana is recognized by customers through its blue and white logo, which is featured prominently on its product branding and thumbnails.

Mr. Fung also leverages his background in photography to ensure that the brand’s product listings maintain a cohesive theme.

Apart from its strong branding, Mr. Fung said Joyce and Diana’s products combine high quality with competitive prices.

“We never try to cut-cost to maximize profit,” he said. “We always use the finest quality of raw materials and also, our in-house manufacture team is made up of experts who have many years of making these products.”

All Joyce and Diana products are made in Laguna province, ensuring that customers get high-quality items in a timely manner, Mr. Fung said. The company also offers customized pieces, including embroidered linens.

But it has not always been an upward trajectory for Joyce and Diana.

After coronavirus restrictions were eased, sales plummeted as many customers shifted to offline channels.

Joyce and Diana have been able to innovate and adapt through creative digital marketing strategies that included collaborating with key opinion leaders and launching their own website, Mr. Fung said.

“Even in the face of reduced online traffic after COVID-19, I think our proactive and creative marketing strategies have not only helped us survive but also thrive,” he added.