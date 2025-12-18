The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recommended the filing of cases against 87 individuals allegedly involved in the flood control scandal, including former Speaker Martin G. Romualdez and Elizady S. Co.

“The DPWH and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), together with the Department of Justice are recommending charges of plunder, malversation, graft and bribery against 87 individuals,” Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said during the agency’s briefing on Thursday.

Those recommended for charges include former Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan; former DPWH undersecretaries Roberto R. Bernardo and Maria Catalina E. Cabral; Senators Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva and Jose P. Ejercito Estrada; former senator Ramon B. Revilla, Jr.; and contractor Cezarah C. Discaya.

The DPWH said it is working with several government agencies to investigate the alleged irregularities, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive during his July 28 State of the Nation Address to submit a complete list of flood control projects from the past three years and to conduct a full investigation.

Mr. Marcos had earlier said that about P100 billion of the P545 billion allocated for flood control projects nationwide since 2022 had been cornered by just 15 contractors.

So far, authorities have frozen P13 billion worth of assets linked to the probe, including 4,679 bank accounts, 283 insurance policies, 255 vehicles, 178 real estate properties, 16 e-wallet accounts, and three securities accounts.– Ashley Erika O. Jose