GRAB Philippines is gearing up to expand its presence to serve more locations in the country while also planning to operate electric vehicles (EVs), a company official said.

Grace Vera-Cruz, the ride-hailing app’s country head, told reporters about new areas for the transportation network vehicle service (TNVS).

“We’re trying to see if we can open a few more not just for four-wheel but also for two-wheel [vehicles],” she said.

Ms. Vera-Cruz declined to identify the areas being considered apart from describing them as somewhere in the north.

“For four-wheel, there is one in the north. It has been so long since we wanted to operate Grab cars there but the local government does not want to. I think they are trying to control the number of cars,” she said, adding that the company is also keen to operate EVs.

“We will try EVs. By hook or by crook, we will try. We already asked the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board). We have to redo or rethink the process to accommodate EVs,” Ms. Vera-Cruz added.

Apart from expanding its presence, Grab is also keen on operating in Mindanao, while also seeking additional slots for its operations in Visayas, specifically in Cebu.

“Right now, we are trying to ask the LTFRB for the Cebu slots because they are [experiencing] undersupply,” she said.

The company is seeking between 5,000 and 6,000 additional slots for TNVS in Cebu from the current 10,000 slots.

Meanwhile, the company remains optimistic that Grab can still accommodate the growing demand amid the holiday rush despite not being granted “holiday” fleets or temporary partner-drivers to augment the supply in December.

“We had a meeting with DoTr (Department of Transportation). We’re still trying to see what we can do, especially on the 20th to 25th, but as of today, we are still very good,” she said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose