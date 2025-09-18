PLDT INC., through its corporate arm PLDT Enterprise, has partnered with the provincial government of Camarines Sur to deploy Starlink’s Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, the company said.

“We are proud to help empower remote communities through resilient connectivity solutions like Starlink’s technology, as we work together to build a digitally inclusive and future-ready Philippines,” PLDT Enterprise Head of Enterprise Revenue Group Ruby San Pedro Montoya said in a media release on Wednesday.

PLDT said the partnership is part of its goal to equip local government units with digital solutions that enable inclusive growth. Integration of Starlink into PLDT Enterprise’s suite of offerings will complement existing wireless services and allow seamless, scalable connectivity.

LEO satellites, which orbit around 1,000 kilometers above Earth, can increase internet capacity and reduce data transmission delays.

Starlink technology was first deployed by the Camarines Sur government in May 2025 to ensure uninterrupted and secure communications during the national elections.

PLDT said the technology has since been adopted to support mission-critical services, including education for rural schools, healthcare, agriculture, disaster response, and other essential sectors that rely on consistent digital access.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, PLDT shares rose P12, or 1.07%, to close at P1,129 apiece.

