The government has found 421 “ghost” infrastructure projects across the Philippines after validating about 8,000 public works, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Thursday, marking one of the biggest corruption red flags uncovered under the Marcos administration.

“Out of the 8,000 projects validated nationwide, 421 were confirmed as ghost projects,” Public Works Secretary Vincencio B. Dizon told a livestreamed news briefing. The projects were validated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Department of National Defense (DND) and Department of Economy, Planning and Development.

The findings are part of an expanding probe into irregularities in flood-control projects, which have drawn scrutiny from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI). The DPWH is working with the ICI, military and police to trace possible fund diversions and determine accountability.

ICI Executive Director Brian Keith F. Hosaka said the commission is reviewing procurement thresholds to curb public fund misuse.

“At present, the district level has a P150-million limit for civil works procurement, while the regional level holds a P400-million threshold,” he told the same briefing. “The ICI’s suggestion is to split these limits in half so we can better control DPWH civil works procurement.”

The audit and review come as the Marcos administration intensifies its anti-graft campaign following public outrage over fake infrastructure projects allegedly funded through congressional insertions.

Mr. Dizon said both agencies would tighten validation systems to prevent ghost projects from being approved or paid in future budgets. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking