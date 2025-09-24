The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze the assets of contractors and agency officials linked to anomalies in flood control projects.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon said during a media briefing on Wednesday that the agency requested the AMLC to freeze the air assets tied to Rep. Elizaldy S. Co of the Ako Bicol party-list and Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp., worth nearly P5 billion.

Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp., founded by Rep. Co’s brother Christopher S. Co., was among 15 contractors identified as cornering more than P100 billion worth of flood control projects between July 2022 and May 2025.

Mr. Dizon added that the agency also requested the AMLC to freeze nearly P474.48 million worth of vehicles registered under the names of DPWH officials, employees, and private contractors.

The DPWH will also issue show-cause orders against 10 regional directors and engineers for reported lavish lifestyle, tampering of official documents, and involvement in substandard projects.

The move follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 28, in which he directed the DPWH to submit a full list of projects from the past three years and ordered an investigation into flood control projects.– Ashley Erika O. Jose