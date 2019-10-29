BoC seizes misdeclared stainless bars from China

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) seized on Tuesday two containers of misdeclared stainless angle bars from China, with the value still to be assessed. In a statement, BoC-Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Raniel T. Ramiro said the shipment, which arrived at the Port of Manila on Oct. 19, was declared as flat bar and steel sheets by its consignee, Liuzhiga International Trading. “The IG-CIIS (Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service) received a report on 22 October this year from a reliable source that a certain shipment might have violated the Customs laws by gross misdeclaration in quality-description of goods,” Mr. Ramiro said. Further investigation is being conducted for the filing of appropriate charges against those involved in the smuggling.