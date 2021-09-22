THE Philippine Ports Authority has started soliciting bids for a port terminal management contract in Negros Occidental.

The contract is for the port of Pulupandan in Negros Occidental.

“The concession period will be for a period of 15 years,” the agency said in its bid invitation.

The project consists of ancillary and other related services, stevedoring services, bagging services, RORO (roll-on/roll-off) cargo services, store management, waste and shore reception facility management, water distribution services, and weigh-bridge facility operations.

The agency said the minimum concession fee for the duration of the concession period is P597.07 million, exclusive of all taxes.

Meanwhile, the minimum concession fee for the first year is P27.67 million, exclusive of all taxes.

Bid documents were issued on Sept. 21. The deadline for submission of bids is Oct. 18. Bid opening will take place on the same day.

“A prospective bidder must not be engaged in any business activity, whether primarily or otherwise, which will prevent it from properly and sufficiently discharging its contractual obligations under any port terminal management contract to be awarded,” the agency said. The prohibition covers entities engaged in maritime transportation.

The agency requires bidders who have experience in cargo handling, passenger terminal building operations, and RORO operations of at least two years.

The bid format is open competitive bidding using non-discretionary pass/fail criterion. — Arjay L. Balinbin