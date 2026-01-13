ANICETO “Chito” M. Sobrepeña, a former Cabinet Secretary who was also a long-time president of Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., has died at the age of 72.

Mr. Sobrepeña was a civic leader and public servant who held various government posts before he moved to the private sector, serving as a Cabinet Secretary during the term of former President Corazon C. Aquino and as Deputy Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (now the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development) under former President Fidel V. Ramos.

Following his over 20-year stint in government, he transitioned to the private sector in the mid-1990s to lead MBFI for 30 years before he retired in 2025.

“A titan in corporate social responsibility, Mr. Sobrepeña dedicated his life to the pursuit of the common good. From his years in public service, including key leadership roles in the government, to his long and distinguished tenure as President of Metrobank Foundation, he exemplified integrity, compassion, and principled leadership,” Metrobank and MBFI said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“In his three decades leading the Metrobank Foundation, he set new standards for corporate social responsibility. MBFI’s programs expanded meaningfully across excellence recognition, education, health, the arts, and livelihood, creating enduring hope and opportunity for Filipinos from all walks of life.”

They said Mr. Sobrepeña’s career was defined by his commitment to service, community development, and excellence with purpose, in line with the cornerstone Jesuit philosophy of being men and women for others.

“Metrobank and the Metrobank Foundation extend our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and the many individuals whose lives he touched. We honor his legacy by continuing the work he so passionately advanced, service that uplifts, empowers, and creates enduring positive change,” they said.

“Mr. Sobrepeña will be remembered not only for what he led, but for how he led — with wisdom, empathy, and unwavering commitment to the greater good.”