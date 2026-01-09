FINANCE SECRETARY Frederick D. Go was sworn in as a Monetary Board member on Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

BSP Governor and Monetary Board Chair Eli M. Remolona, Jr. administered Mr. Go’s oath at the BSP head office in Manila.

He joins the other Monetary Board members Benjamin E. Diokno, Romeo L. Bernardo, Rosalia V. De Leon, Jose L. Querubin and Walter C. Wassmer.

“I am honored to accept my appointment to the Monetary Board and sincerely thank the President for his continued trust and confidence,” Mr. Go said in a statement.

“I will pursue the strategic alignment of fiscal and monetary policies in support of the Board’s mandate to maintain price stability and safeguard our financial system. I look forward to working with my fellow Monetary Board members in building an economy that is resilient, robust, and inclusive for every Filipino,” he added.

Mr. Go replaced former Finance chief and now Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto as the representative of the Cabinet in the BSP’s policymaking body.

He was appointed as Finance secretary in November last year. Prior to that, he served as the special assistant to the President for investment and economic affairs.

This year, the Monetary Board is set to have six policy meetings, with the first one to be held on Feb. 19. The other reviews are scheduled for April 23, June 18, Aug. 27, Oct. 22 and Dec. 17. — Katherine K. Chan