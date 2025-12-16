ASIALINK FINANCE Corp. (AFC) has secured $50 million in additional funding support as it looks to expand its lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) across the Philippines.

Additional funders joined the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) existing credit facility for Asialink through accession, the nonbank financial institution said in a statement on Monday. This brings the total loan facility to $165 million.

“[The] additional $50 million from the ADB credit facility will provide crucial resources to further empower MSMEs across the country, creating more opportunities and supporting their vital role in driving economic growth, generating jobs, and fostering inclusive development,” it said.

“With its growing nationwide presence, strategic backing from the ADB, and a clear vision for the future, AFC enters 2026 ready to continue scaling its mission: to provide smarter, more accessible, and more empowering financial solutions for every Filipino.”

The ADB in December 2024 signed an agreement with Asialink to help provide $115 million in working capital to support lending to MSMEs, with a focus on female-owned businesses.

The initial financing package consisted of a $50-million loan from the ADB, $50 million from HSBC through the HSBC ASEAN Growth Fund, and $15 million from Security Bank Corp.

Asialink said that for 2026, it is looking to continue diversifying its loan offerings and expanding its presence across the country to bring its branches to less than 300 by yearend.

The nonbank financial institution now has over 250 branches nationwide, serving a total of 19,265 MSMEs as of December 2025.

Its loan disbursements also grew by 6% this year to P16.6 billion across its portfolio.

Asialink added that the launch of its Women’s Access to Inclusive Support or WAIS Loan, which is partly funded by the financing facilities it secured from the ADB and the International Finance Corp., was a key milestone for the company for 2025.

“This product was designed to empower women entrepreneurs seeking practical, flexible, and fast financing solutions. Early adoption has shown strong demand, with more than 2,600 women-led MSMEs served since its launch in July 2025, signaling its potential to become one of AFC’s flagship offerings in the coming years.”

“2025 has been a monumental year for Asialink. From expanding our network to reach more Filipinos, launching new products tailored to the evolving financial needs of our communities, and receiving prestigious industry awards, each milestone reflects our unwavering commitment and passion to serve Filipinos better and fuel their aspirations,” Asialink President and Chief Executive Officer Samuel Z. Cariño said. — BVR