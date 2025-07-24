XIAOMI Corp.’s latest dual-lens smart home cameras are now available in the Philippines, the company announced this week.

The brand has launched the new Xiaomi CW500 and C500 Dual Smart Cameras. The CW500 is priced at P3,479 and the C500 costs P3,169, with both now available on Xiaomi’s official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Both can be set up via the Xiaomi Home app (version 9.4 or above).

“These innovative smart home cameras bring unparalleled dual-lens coverage and intelligent features right to your fingertips, offering double the peace of mind in one beautifully designed, affordable package,” Xiaomi said.

“In our increasingly connected lives, simple yet powerful ways to stay secure and connected are one of our top priorities, and Xiaomi understands this deeply. That’s why the Xiaomi CW500 and C500 Dual Smart Cameras are crafted to effortlessly meet the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts, busy small business owners, and families looking to watch over their loved ones and homes.”

Both devices have a dual-camera system that allows users to monitor two different areas simultaneously to eliminate blind spots.

The CW500 camera is meant for outdoor use as it has an IP66 dust and water resistance rating, according to the brand. With the device, users can monitor two live video feeds via the Mi Home app via a fixed-angle view and its Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) lens, which allows horizontal panning and tilting at 95 degrees vertically.

“Its crisp 2.5K resolution and large f/1.6 aperture mean you’ll see every detail in stunning clarity. And when the sun goes down, four smart white lights automatically turn on when someone’s nearby, giving you vivid, full-color night vision so you’re never left in the dark.”

Users can control the camera via smartphone through dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and can get alerts on the app for human or vehicle detection, with automatic video recording. It also has a built-in high-sensitivity microphone and speaker for two-way voice calls up to 10 meters.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi C500 is for indoor use. It features dual 4-megapixel lenses that offer a 110-degree ultra-wide angle perspective and close-up focus with a smart PTZ camera that has a 58-degree horizontal angle.

“Whether you’re checking in while you’re away, its AI (artificial intelligence)-powered dual cameras work together to track movement and give you a split-screen view of everything that matters. The PTZ lens automatically zooms in and follows motion detected by the fixed camera — so you never miss a moment,” the brand said.

The camera has AI-powered pet detection and tracking and real-time crying baby detection with instant alerts, and users can define virtual fence areas for the fixed camera for enhanced surveillance of specific spaces. It also features infrared night vision without any red lights.

It can be mounted upright or inverted with its adjustable ceiling mount.

“The Xiaomi C500’s dual-band Wi-Fi 6 ensures seamless video playback and stable connectivity. Engage in clear two-way voice calls, keeping you connected with loved ones at home, and easily control your camera with both ‘OK, Google’ and ‘Alexa’ commands,” the brand added. — BVR