MASTERCARD has appointed Jason Crasto as its new country manager for the Philippines to lead its business operations.

Mr. Crasto succeeded Simon Calasanz, who held the post since 2021 and until May this year.

He will lead Mastercard’s efforts to support the Philippines’ national digital payments growth and transformation roadmap by working with both the public and private sector to advance smart, secure, and inclusive payments solutions for consumers and businesses, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that Mr. Crasto’s experience in scaling digital ecosystems across South Asia will help sustain the growth of digital payments in the Philippines. He has over two decades of experience in the payments industry, leading initiatives across consumer, commercial, and digital payments.

He joined Mastercard in 2020 and has managed key client relationships and product portfolios. Before this, he held positions across global payment networks, banks, and loyalty platforms.

He holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.

“I am honored to oversee Mastercard’s business in the Philippines and contribute to the country’s digital growth,”Mr. Crasto said. “I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated Mastercard team, as well as our customers and partners to deliver innovative payments solutions that empower Filipinos, and help build a more connected, secure, and inclusive digital future for the Philippines.”

Safdar Khan, division president for Southeast Asia at Mastercard, said they are confident that Mr. Crasto can help spearhead the company’s continued growth in the Philippine market.

“Jason’s leadership and industry expertise will be pivotal as Mastercard deepens its role as a trusted partner in the Philippines’ digital transformation journey. With his extensive payments experience and passion for driving inclusive, innovation-led growth, we are confident that Jason will build on our strong foundations and drive the next chapter of growth for Mastercard in the Philippines.” — A.M.C. Sy