SECURITY BANK Corp. is looking to raise at least P5 billion from an offering of fixed-rate peso-denominated bonds, marking its return to the domestic debt market after over a year.

The bank on Monday launched a public offer of five-year peso bonds with a minimum issue size of P5 billion and an oversubscription option, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The offering will run until Oct. 17, unless ended earlier by the bank or the transaction’s bookrunners and arrangers.

The bonds carry a fixed rate of 6% per annum. They will be issued out of the bank’s P200-billion peso bond and commercial paper program.

Security Bank will use the bond offer’s proceeds to support its lending business and expand its funding base, it said.

“We’re excited about this peso bond offering as it further strengthens Security Bank’s funding base and supports our growth and lending activities. At the same time, it gives investors a high-quality peso investment with stable, predictable returns — underscoring the Bank’s financial strength and commitment to our clients,” Security Bank Executive Vice President and Financial Markets Segment Head Price Edward “Jim” C. Yap said.

The papers will be sold in minimum denominations of P500,000 and in increments of P100,000 thereafter.

They will be listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on Oct. 29 to provide secondary market liquidity to investors who would like to trade the papers.

Security Bank tapped Philippine Commercial Capital, Inc. and Security Bank Capital Investment Corp. as the joint bookrunners, joint lead arrangers, and selling agents for the issuance.

The bank last tapped the domestic bond market in July 2024, raising P20 billion from an offering of five-year fixed-rate peso corporate bonds that were priced at 6.05% per annum.

Meanwhile, Security Bank is now part of The Financial Times Stock Exchange’s (FTSE) Asia Pacific Small Cap Index, it announced on Sunday.

“This recognition underscores the trust that investors continue to place in Security Bank. Our commitment to delivering BetterBanking and creating long-term value for clients, communities, and shareholders is now being validated on a global stage,” Security Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Vohra said in a statement.

“As we celebrate our 74th anniversary this year, being part of the FTSE Asia Pacific Small Cap Index reinforces our mission to be the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines. We see this milestone not only as market recognition, but as an inspiration to continue innovating and putting customers at the heart of everything we do,” he added.

The inclusion took effect on Sept. 19 after close of business as part of FTSE’s September 2025 quarterly review.

The FTSE Asia Pacific Small Cap Index is a benchmark used by institutional investors worldwide and is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, which covers large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets.

The index is reviewed and rebalanced quarterly to stay aligned with evolving market conditions.

“Security Bank was among a select group of Philippine companies named in the FTSE review. Its addition highlights the bank’s increasing relevance to international investors, who often use FTSE indices to guide investment decisions,” it said.

Security Bank’s net income grew by 7.85% year on year to P3.04 billion in the second quarter on the back of double-digit revenue growth.

This brought its first-semester earnings to P5.86 billion, up by 7.59% year on year.

The bank’s shares rose by 95 centavos or 1.24% to close at P77.45 each on Monday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy