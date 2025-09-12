It was more than a book launch — it was a tribute to courage, industry, and integrity. Held July 16 at the Makati Shangri-La, former Ombudsman and Supreme Court (SC) Justice Conchita Carpio-Morales launched her memoir titled Neither Fear Nor Favor published by Milflores Publishing, Inc. before a full house of legal luminaries (including former Chief Justice Art Panganiban, Justice Antonio Carpio, Former Senator Frank Drilon and Mila), media leaders (Rappler’s Maria Ressa, Vergel Santos and Chit), family, and friends (like former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Say Tetangco and Elma, Lita Salvador, her sister Marylou, Juliet Evangelista), among others.

The event featured a brief talk by author Jose “Butch” Dalisay, followed by a lively and witty Q&A led by Rappler Senior Investigative Reporter Lian Buan. Paterno Esmaquel II, also of Rappler, moderated an open forum where Justice Chit’s classmate, former BIR Commissioner Liwayway Chato, Kababayan Dr. Joven Cuanang of St. Luke’s, and Dr. Antonio Calanoc of Asian Hospital reflected on their personal encounters with her.

Her career spans from the Department of Justice, Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court, and Ombudsman and characterized by her unwavering commitment to justice, transparency, and ethics. She said she enjoyed her years as a trial judge where she personally prepared her own decisions. Her discernment was sharp — she based her decisions on facts and appreciation of witness credibility. She noted that “having a good lawyer really matters.”

Former UP Law Dean Fides “Deng” Cordero Tan said, “Lawyers dream of becoming Supreme Court Justice because the court is a place of honor for lawyers and there is nothing higher.” During the administration of President Gloria Arroyo in 2002, whom she has not met before, she was appointed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Since the Court’s founding in 1901 headed by the first Chief Justice Cayetano Arellano until 2023, there have been 195 Justices, and only 18 were women. At the SC, her being a woman was not a factor in her discharge of duties. She said there was no advantage to being a woman, although male colleagues treated her like a “fragile egg.”

William Gladstone said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” Under the Constitution, you’re supposed to decide a case within two years of submission. Being a hard and conscientious worker, by the time Justice Chit retired in 2011, her docket was spotless, with not a single case left pending. The timely delivery of justice helped build confidence in her swift resolution of grievances.

Justice Chit is a “sis” of my sister Carolina “Kay” Jimenez in the UP Phi Delta Sorority and my “roommate” Ed, a UP Alphan, was her “brod.” In 2019, it was an honor for me to be a judge of The Outstanding Women in the National Service (TOWNS) with Justice Chit, together with PEZA’s Lilia De Lima. Perhaps I was drawn to Justice Chit as her character is like that of my mother, Carolina “Arling” Gozon — courageous, no-nonsense, and speaks her mind. Justice Chit said, “Courage runs in the Carpio women from childhood. We were taught to fend for ourselves.”

Her distinguished career and outstanding accomplishments in the field of law with unquestionable integrity and fearless dispensation of justice earned Justice Chit many awards. This included Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize, the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2016. In her acceptance speech, always asked why she continued to serve even after her retirement, she revealed her secret: her inspiration from where she draws her energy are her grandchildren Ennio and Cece “because I want to secure a just and honest society for you and every Filipino child.”

Her greatest legacy may be the generations she inspired. Former SEC Commissioner Ephyro “Eph” Amatong called her “a living embodiment of what a Justice should be. She commands respect — not with force, but with principle. Her staff had to constantly be on their toes and get the job done according to her high standards. No political agenda — she just does her job well and with integrity. Globally recognized anti-corruption expert Ed Cid Butuyan, echoed that view: “Justice reform is slow and cyclical. It’s easy to give up. But if you have a sense of justice and purpose, you can move mountains — as Justice Chit did.”

Dean Fides noted that “what sets Justice Chit apart isn’t her razor-sharp legal mind — it’s her fearless spirit. She fears only God. Nothing else.” The book Neither Fear Nor Favor is a declaration of how Justice Conchita Carpio-Morales lived and served our country. Thank you, Justice Chit! How I wish there were more of you!

The views expressed herein are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of her office as well as FINEX.

Flor G. Tarriela is a banker and an environmentalist/gardener. She founded Flor’s Garden in Antipolo, an events destination and an accredited ATI National Extension Service Provider