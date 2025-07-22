BDO Unibank, Inc. has funded over P1 trillion worth of projects under its Sustainable Finance Program launched in 2010.

The bank said its sustainable financing has reached P1.04 trillion to date, including projects in the energy, infrastructure, water, transportation, and community development sectors.

“Championing sustainable infrastructure is more than financing. It is about laying the groundwork for a sustainable and climate-resilient future. At BDO, we take pride in partnering with companies that drive innovation, uplift communities and fuel national progress,” BDO Executive Vice-President and Head of the Institutional Banking Group Charles M. Rodriguez said in a statement.

The bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework includes green, blue, social, and gender financing, with 29 eligible categories certified by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

One of the projects is San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.’s Battery Energy Storage System. BDO was the anchor lender for the project’s syndicated term loan facility.

BDO also provided project financing for the development of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.’s Citicore Solar Batangas 1 project. It was also the biggest lender among six banks for the P150-billion project finance facility for the Meralco Terra (MTerra) Solar integrated solar and battery storage facility.

“BDO Trust and Investments Group serves as the facility agent and security trustee while BDO Capital Corp. acts as the sole Mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for this landmark transaction. BDO also functions as MTerra Solar’s main account bank, reinforcing its expertise in structuring large-scale sustainable energy projects,” the bank said.

“The bank also continues to support green buildings, solar rooftop installations, and resource-efficient infrastructure, helping clients reduce energy use and emissions while boosting operational performance,” BDO added.

The bank last week closed its fourth peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bond offering ahead of schedule amid strong demand. BDO wanted to raise at least P5 billion from the issuance but has not announced the final issue size.

The latest tranche follows its P55.7-billion ASEAN Sustainability Bond issue in July 2024, a P63.3-billion issue in January 2024, and a P52.7-billion issue in January 2022.

BDO’s net income rose by 6.49% to P19.7 billion in the first quarter amid the sustained performance of its core businesses.

Its shares closed at P149.90 each on Monday, down by P1.10 or 0.73% from Friday’s finish. — AMCS