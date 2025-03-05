FILIPINOS’ Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) contributions jumped by 24% year on year at end-2024, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

Accumulated contributions to PERA climbed to P491.4 million at end-2024 from P396.3 million as of 2023, the central bank said.

The total number of PERA contributors likewise rose by 6.4% to 5,912 at 2024’s close from 5,555 a year prior.

The bulk (69.5%) of the accumulated PERA contributions came from employee contributions, equivalent to P341.7 million at end-2024 across 4,211 contributors.

This was followed by overseas Filipino workers’ (OFW) contributions at P82.2 million with 789 contributors.

Lastly, there were 912 self-employed contributors for a total of P67.4 million in contributions.

Launched in 2016, PERA is a voluntary fund scheme meant to supplement retirement benefits from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) or the Social Security System (SSS), as well as private employers.

Contributors aged 18 and above and have a tax identification number are allowed to open a PERA account. Self-employed and locally employed contributors can make an annual contribution of P200,000 while OFWs can invest up to P400,000.

The PERA Law also offers various incentives to contributors, such as tax exemptions on earnings from PERA investments, a 5% income tax credit on contributions that can be used for paying income tax liabilities, and a tax-free distribution on qualified withdrawal of PERA investments.

“The increase in PERA contributions in 2024 suggests a growing awareness among Filipinos about the value of retirement planning, despite the relatively low number of participants,” John Paolo R. Rivera, a senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, said.

“More Filipinos, especially the employed sector, are recognizing the need to secure their retirement, given economic uncertainties and the rising cost of living.”

Mr. Rivera said the rise in contributions could also be attributed to the effort of the central bank, financial institutions and employers to promote PERA.

“While many Filipinos still struggle with daily expenses, certain groups like OFWs and professionals, may have had more financial flexibility to set aside funds for retirement,” he said.

“With concerns over the long-term sustainability of the SSS and GSIS pension funds, some workers may be looking for alternative or supplemental retirement income sources.”

In 2020, the BSP launched the digital platform for PERA to make it more accessible, allowing Filipinos to open accounts, choose different accredited products, and settle transactions online.

The central bank earlier said the wider use of PERA can help increase government savings, foster investment and capital market development, which would support economic growth. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson