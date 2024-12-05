PACIFIC CROSS Philippines, which operates nonlife firm Pacific Cross Insurance, Inc. and health maintenance organization Pacific Cross Health Care, Inc., has appointed Robert D. Wyld as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), the companies said on Wednesday.

“I am deeply honored to lead Pacific Cross Philippines as we embark on this exciting new chapter. With the incredible team here, I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation, driving growth, and ensuring we continue to provide world-class insurance solutions that adapt to our clients’ ever-evolving needs,” Mr. Wyld said in a statement.

Mr. Wyld, who is currently the CEO of Pacific Cross Vietnam, has over four decades of experience in the insurance industry, both in Asian and European markets.

“Throughout his career, Robert has demonstrated leadership by consistently driving growth and achieving remarkable results across diverse roles in the insurance industry. With a proven ability to transform businesses, he has led organizations to expand their market presence, exceed revenue targets, and establish strong industry partnerships,” Pacific Cross Philippines said.

“His leadership philosophy centers on building dynamic teams, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional customer value — qualities that align perfectly with Pacific Cross Philippines’ vision for the future,” it added.

Mr. Wyld was also previously chief distribution officer for Asia at Pacific Cross International, where he helped the company reach record-high revenue growths for two consecutive years.

“As Pacific Cross Philippines moves forward under Robert’s leadership, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to offering dependable health and travel insurance solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, families, and businesses in the Philippines and beyond,” the company said.

Pacific Cross Insurance booked a net income of P12.31 million in 2023, data from the Insurance Commission (IC) showed. Premiums earned stood at P2.68 billion, with net premiums written at P2.72 billion and gross premiums written at P2.79 billion.

Meanwhile, Pacific Cross Healthcare posted a net loss of P41.93 million as of end-September, based on the latest IC data. — AMCS