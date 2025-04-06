SENATE PRESIDENT Francis G. Escudero on Sunday said that officials and cabinet members will now attend the third Senate hearing on the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, scheduled this week.

“I took it upon myself to bridge the gap between the executive department and the Senate. The hearing will be moved to April 10 and the invited officials will now attend,” Mr. Escudero said in a radio interview.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, chaired by Senator and presidential sister Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos, on March 20 launched an inquiry into the arrest of Mr. Duterte, citing questions on the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Philippines.

Cabinet members and officials were not present during Ms. Marcos’ second committee hearing last week, after Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin invoked executive privilege for invited officials.

Mr. Bersamin also cited a possible violation of the sub judice rule, which could unduly influence the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Escudero said that the Senate will no longer issue subpoenas for the absent officials, as it is not needed.

Last week, the Senate Chief said that he consulted with the Senate legal counsel if issuing subpoenas to absent government officials would cause a constitutional crisis, following the invocation of executive privilege by the Presidential palace. — Adrian H. Halili