BUYING locally made jeepneys as part of the government’s transport modernization plan would be more economically sustainable and cheaper, House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Sunday.

The government could support local jeepney makers by allowing tax-free importation of parts and equipment and removing value-added taxes on locally bought materials, he added.

“Supporting local businesses is key to building a strong economy. When we invest in Filipino-made products, we invest in our people,” Mr. Romualdez said in a statement.

“I will urge my fellow congressmen to support locally made modern jeepneys and electric-powered utility vehicles,” he added.

Jeepney modernization began in 2017 to enhance public safety and curb air pollution by replacing it with newer and environmentally friendly alternatives.

But jeepney operators have criticized the modernization program, citing expensive modern units worth more than P2 million.

About 250,000 units of new modern jeepneys would be needed to replace the aging fleet of the country’s main transport, Francisco Motors owner Elmer Francisco said, according to the statement. Filipino jeepneys were originally repurposed from surplus US military vehicles after World War II. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio