By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE ISRAEL government is looking to cooperate with the Philippine departments of Foreign Affairs and Migrant Workers to employ more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and explore new industries for their deployment, its Ambassador to Manila said.

“We have a need. We would like to employ more. For this we need to have arrangements, and we need to have a meeting with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW),” Ambassador Ilan Fluss told BusinessWorld in a recent interview.

“We want to open new sectors for (Filipinos) in Israel…Currently it’s only caregivers and hotel workers,” he added, noting the Embassy is looking at signing protocols or agreements with the DMW.

Mr. Fluss said Israel is in need of foreign labor in different sectors, an opportunity taken by some countries.

“Some countries are really benefiting from this opportunity and are sending labor to Israel which we did not have before,” he said.

About 30,000 Filipinos currently reside and work in Israel, mainly employed in the hotel sector and as caregivers.

Mr. Fluss said while Israel is interested in bringing in more workers from the Philippines, it is hindered by restrictions on new OFW deployment as the country has been placed under Alert Level 2.

“The Philippine government is not allowing new OFWs to go to Israel, which is a pity because we need a lot of foreign labor,” he added.

“We are interested to bring labor from the Philippines however as long as this Alert level 2 (is in effect)… new workers are not coming to Israel from the Philippines,” he said.

The DFA first placed Israel under an Alert Level 2 in October 2023, following the onset of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, restricting the deployment of Filipinos in Israel. The Philippines has kept Israel under Alert Level 2, according to a travel advisory issued in May 2024.

The alert is typically issued when there are real threats to life, security, and property of Filipinos arising from internal disturbance or external threats, following increasing tension in the region.

It covers non-essential travels, such as tourism visits, pilgrimages, temporary stays with relatives and friends, volunteer work, sports events and similar activities. There is also no new OFW deployment allowed while the said alert level is in place.

Last month, Israel resumed strikes in Gaza after parties in the Israel-Hamas conflict failed to agree on extending the Jan. 19 ceasefire.

In a statement, the DFA urged the parties to continue their negotiations and avoid escalating the conflict further.

Mr. Fluss said that countries like Japan, Thailand, and Korea have already lowered their travel advisories for certain parts of Israel.

“We’re waiting for the Philippine government to make their decisions. It’s up to (them),” he added.

He said that the country has designated “safe areas” where foreign work is permitted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fluss said that the lowering of the Philippines’ travel advisory will also allow Filipinos tourist to travel to Israel.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised Filipinos to suspend nonessential travel to Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and the war in Gaza.

“It’s important to mention on the tourism side. So of course, there is the travel advisory, but Israel is open for tourism,” he added.

In December last year, the Philippines’ Department of Tourism and the Israel Ministry of Tourism signed a joint declaration of intent to cooperate on driving tourism growth and strengthen economic ties.