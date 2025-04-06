ALLEGATIONS of fictitious names listed as beneficiaries of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) under Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio’s agencies could serve as “direct evidence” of potential misconduct by the Philippines’ second-highest official, a congressman said on Sunday.

Ms. Duterte’s inability to provide evidence verifying the alleged dubious recipients of her agencies’ secret funds could strengthen the case for her removal from office, said House Deputy Majority Leader and La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo P. Ortega V.

“Vice-President Sara can no longer simply remain silent on this matter,” he said in a statement.

The Office of the Vice-President did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Mr. Ortega on Sunday revealed a slew of secret fund recipients with names resembling actors, adding to the list of beneficiaries with unusual names under Ms. Duterte’s secret fund. Previous disclosures included names linked to food products and fruits.

The House of Representatives impeached the Vice-President on Feb. 5, alleging secret fund misuse, unexplained wealth, acts of destabilization and plotting the assassination of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and his family. Ms. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing.

The impeachment complaint was filed and signed by more than 200 congressmen, more than the one-third legal requirement before it could be sent to the Senate.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker warned that Ms. Duterte’s failure to attend her impeachment trial could suggest that she may be looking to skirt accountability.

“That’s a big deal if you don’t show up, especially in an impeachment trial. It means you’re either avoiding something or hiding something,” Iloilo Rep. Lorenz R. Defensor, a member of the House of Representatives prosecution panel, told a Super Radyo dzBB interview in Filipino, according to a separate statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio