COUNTRY Builders Bank, Inc. has changed its name to Top Bank Philippines, Inc. (A Rural Bank), it said on Wednesday.

“Our vision is clear: to be the top-of-mind and trusted banking institution that transforms the lives of our customers by constantly providing easy, personal, and secure banking solutions while adapting to their changing needs through traditional and secured digital platforms,” Top Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Ismael Sandig said in a statement.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a circular dated May 10 that it approved the change in the rural bank’s corporate name on Jan. 19 and the Securities and Exchange Commission cleared it on April 30.

Mr. Sandig said the rural bank, which is the largest in Metro Manila and nearby regions, is looking to expand through mergers or acquisitions and improve its digital capabilities.

“Aligned with our strategic direction, we’re simplifying access to financial support for small businesses, including sari-sari stores and retail ventures, making success simple for all customers,” he said.

Top Bank also plans to introduce more offerings like mobile banking and improve its automated teller machine (ATM) network.

“As part of this initiative, we’re acquiring an ATM Switch & Card Management system to facilitate the launch of products like debit cards and more,” Mr. Sandig said. — AMCS