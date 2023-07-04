THE MANUFACTURERS LIFE Insurance Co. (Phils.), Inc. (Manulife Philippines) has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) and chief risk officer (CRO), it said on Monday.

Manulife Philippines has appointed former Manulife Cambodia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Helferich as its new CFO and is expected to optimize the company’s financial strategy, strength, and performance, including revenue generation and capital management, it said in a statement.

Since 2010, Mr. Helferich has senior roles in the company, both in the United States and in Asia.

Meanwhile, Katerina V. Suarez was appointed as Manulife Philippines’ new CRO and will oversee action plans on compliance, operational, reputational, and strategic risk management, and ensure proper identification and mitigation of company risks.

“She joined Manulife Philippines as CFO in 2017 before moving to a regional role, leading In-Force and Expense Management for Manulife’s Emerging Markets team in 2021,” the insurer said.

“To respond to the rising consumer demand, Manulife Philippines continues to strengthen its leadership team by appointing industry veterans who will lead the company in pursuing growth opportunities and navigating market and industry risks, while serving our customers with excellence,” Manulife Philippines President and CEO Rahul Hora said. — AMCS