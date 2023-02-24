AIA Investment Management on Thursday launched AIA IM and Trust Corp. Philippines (AIM IM Philippines), which specializes in long-term investing focused on sustainability for consistent returns.

“Today’s launch is still a part of AIA Philippines’ rebrand from Philam Life, with AIA IM Philippines bringing together AIA Investment Management’s global capability and our understanding of the local market,” AIA Philippines Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Ang said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is one of the important building blocks that will give us leverage to capture opportunities ahead and remain the leading brand that provides the protection, long-term savings, and healthcare needs of Filipinos,” he added.

AIA IM has more than a hundred years of experience in the Asia-Pacific, managing $294 billion in assets.

AIA Head of Group Investment Strategy and Solutions Trevor Persaud said AIA IM has partnerships with many of the best and largest institutional asset managers who are also long-term investors, such as Blackrock, Wellington Management, Capital Group, Baillie Gifford, PIMCO and Robeco.

“Through our stewardship and this partnership with some of the world’s leading investment managers, Filipinos can now have access to global investing and the investment capabilities of these managers combined with the investment oversight and expertise that has protected and helped AIA to meet the investment needs of its customers over its long history,” he said in the statement.

AIA IM Philippines CEO Angie L. Pacis said the Philippines is attractive to investors due to its young population as well as a growing middle class.

“The one thing that is going to provide support is really the demographic dividend. It’s a young population. It’s a big population. And because with a growing middle class, and a middle class that is actually becoming stronger because of that, we will continue to attract investments, notwithstanding some of the structural problems,” Ms. Pacis said at the launch event.

AIA IM Philippines currently offers three peso-denominated unit investment trust funds, she said.

“These funds were designed to address the various needs and risk appetite of our customers. By creating funds that vary in exposure and investment portfolio, customers have the luxury of choosing what suits their needs, at the level of risk comfortable to them,” AIA Philippines Chief Investment Officer Lee C. Longa said in a statement. — AMCS