THE ASSET MANAGEMENT arm of listed Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has changed its business name to BPI Wealth — A Trust Corporation.

BPI Wealth, formerly known as BPI Asset Management and Trust Corp., said in a statement on Tuesday that it aims to connect with various client segments and promote the company’s expertise as a leader in the asset and wealth management space.

“At BPI Wealth, we will continue to be your trusted partner in navigating volatile financial markets, in guiding investment decisions, in constructing portfolios, and in creating a legacy for future generations. We will continue to offer the best-in-class asset and wealth management solutions to enable you to live your best life,” BPI Wealth President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Theresa D. Marcial said.

“We recognize that our clients want a name they can trust to address their complex financial needs. They want a name they can trust to help grow their hard-earned money. They want a name they can trust so they worry less about their investments, so they can do more, explore more, and live more. That is our brand promise,” she added.

The company said its new name is anchored on its strength in investment process, risk management framework, investment professionals and wealth advisors, and a wide range of innovative investment solutions.

It also represents its renewed commitment to deliver a “superior” customer experience for its individual, corporate, and institutional clients, BPI Wealth said.

Its listed parent BPI booked a net income of P39.6 billion in 2022, 66% higher from the previous year, driven by strong loan growth, higher net interest margins and lower provisions.

BPI’s shares fell by P1.70 or 1.6% to end at P104.30 apiece on Tuesday. — AMCS