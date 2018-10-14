Ayala Land explores partnerships with ASEAN property firms

AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) is in talks with a company in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region for potential partnerships in the real estate market.

“Meron na (We have one), we’re in discussions,” ALI Chief Financial Officer Augusto Cesar D. Bengzon told reporters when asked if they have a new partnership overseas, saying they are looking for a platform to grow through a company or local organization.

Mr. Bengzon declined to disclose further details, but noted the company is based in one of the 10 ASEAN countries.

“When we look at our international strategy, the focus is on ASEAN region, and potentially second tier China cities. Our preferred mode of entry is through a organizational company which will provide us the platform… You need local expertise, and therefore it’s best to partner with a local team that knows the market,” Mr. Bengzon explained.

He also added they prefer partnering with companies that already have a landbank.

This is the same strategy that ALI employed when it first planted its flag in Malaysia. The company initially purchased a 9.16% share in Malaysian firm MCT Bhd. in 2015, eventually increasing its stake to 72.31% last February. MCT is involved mainly in affordable residential condominium projects.

“We’ve installed the CEO (chief executive officer) and from what we are seeing, there are also quite a number of opportunities in Malaysia and we’re quite optimistic that the local team will be able to grow the company,” Mr. Bengzon said.

ALI acquired last April through MCT a four-hectare property in Kuala Lumpur’s Klang Valley for P2 billion. It will be transformed into a mixed use development, with 90% allotted for both horizontal and vertical residential projects. The remaining 10% will be developed into leasing spaces.

This will be MCT’s fourth project in Klang Valley, as it is also constructing Cybersouth, Cyberjaya, and One City in the area.

ALI generated a net income attributable to the parent by 18% to P13.5 billion in the first six months of 2018, as revenues likewise grew by 18% to P80.4 billion.

The company aims to hit a net income of P40 billion by 2020, or its so-called 2020 vision, with P20 billion from the residential segment and P20 billion from the leasing business. ALI would have to post a compounded annual growth rate of 17% in the next two years in order to achieve its goal.

ALI committed to spend P110.8 billion in capital expenditures this year as part of its 2020 vision, and also to take advantage of the booming residential market in the country. — Arra B. Francia