There is a unique degree of caution that must be observed by lawyers when taking on high-profile cases. This is so that justice is served and that fairness is upheld even when a case goes under intense public scrutiny. A lawyer must always exercise prudence because of the possible influence in making public statements and media coverage that may result in impartiality.

Atty. Howard M. Calleja, Senior Managing Partner of Calleja Peralta Jimenez San Luis Uy & Ulibas firm, shares the ethical pitfalls and considerations when handling such cases in his course on ACCESS groundbreaking e-platform. In this popular and engaging lecture, he tackles the pertinent rules and canons under the Code of Professional Responsibility.

As one of the most respected and sought-after lawyers in the country, Atty. Calleja has handled numerous civil, criminal, commercial, and labor cases. He was instrumental in the successful defense of a large mining company, which was involved in one of the largest mining disasters in the history of the country. An expert in Family Law, he was the first in the country to be granted a Temporary Protection Order under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

Atty. Calleja obtained his Juris Doctor’s Degree from the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law and his Master of Law Degree from Duke University in the US. He was then admitted in both the Philippine and the New York State Bars in 1995 and 2005, respectively. He also received a Certificate in International Law from the Hague Academy of International Law, Netherlands. Aside from leading lectures on ACCESS, he currently serves as a professor at the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law and De La Salle University College of Law.

