As it continues to set the standard higher when it comes to Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE), ACCESS keeps developing and offering online courses that are worth the learners’ time and investment.

ACCESS has been curating the best topics and tapping legal luminaries to provide the best programs that would help further enrich today’s legal practitioners. It has also pioneered in offering MCLE online and has been introducing innovations in terms of online course delivery accustomed to Filipino lawyers’ convenience, interests, and needs.

“We aim to make fellow lawyers realize that MCLE is worthwhile and necessary, and that it is never a waste of time and money,” said ACCESS MCLE Co-Founder Atty. Ma. Louella M. Aranas. “That is why we continue to level up the playing field by adopting the best practices in content production, design, and overall online delivery of courses.”

ACCESS offers online on-demand (asynchronous), online FlexiSynch (synchronous) learning setup as well as face-to-face (in-person) seminar. Each platform is complemented by gold-standard content production, a feature that sets the institution apart from all other providers offering MCLE online in the country.

The interactive modules are designed and delivered by expert lecturers and even come with gamification and knowledge checks. The online courses currently offered by ACCESS are classified into the following categories: MCLE Prescribed Subjects, Updates on Substantive and Procedural Laws and Jurisprudence, Legal and Judicial Ethics, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Legal Writing and Oral Advocacy, Trial and Pre-Trial Skills, and International Law and International Convention.

Some of the popular online courses available are the following:

Dos and Don’ts in Local Police Power

The module focuses on what local government units (LGUs) can and cannot do when exercising the police power within their territorial jurisdictions. These are under the 1991 Local Government Code (LGC), the charter of LGUs, and special legislations affecting local governance.

Within the 60-minute session, these specific topics are covered: features of LGUs, principles of local autonomy, powers of LGUs, definition of police power and the basis under the General Welfare Clause, lawful and unlawful acts of police power, and police power under extraordinary times (like the Bayanihan Act).

Determining the Appropriate Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility in the Philippines

Considering the continuously increasing number of juvenile delinquency cases in the country, this MCLE course demonstrates the necessity of a proposal to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility in the Philippines from the current 15 years old to the proposed 13 years old.

By the end of the 60-minute session, the learner should be able to explain the determination of minimum age of criminal responsibility, differentiate the children of today from the yesteryears, identify if lowering of minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR) contravenes with international laws and standards, and determine the right approach when dealing with juvenile delinquents.

How to Handle Arbitration Disputes with the Government

Under the Government Procurement Reform Act, government projects falling within its coverage shall include arbitration clauses in their contracts. This MCLE course is designed to discuss the arbitration mechanism in settling disputes involving any government contract.

The 60-minute alternative dispute resolution session facilitates the identification of legal basis for settling disputes through arbitration instead of through the courts, determination of the jurisdiction of the Construction Industry Arbitration Commission, differentiation of enforcement of arbitral award against a private party and enforcing one against the government, and other related instances.

To learn more and choose from available ACCESS MCLE courses, visit https://accessonline.ph/courses/.

