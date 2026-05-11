Style (05/11/26)

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Nuxe ‘lifts’ with new line

NUXE’S Merveillance Lift brings together immediate effectiveness with day-after-day correction of wrinkles, firmness, and radiance. For those seeking brighter eyes, the new Eye Lighter Serum (P2,900) is both a treatment and an illuminator with a three-in-one action that smooths, brightens, and corrects dark circles instantly. Its fragrance-free formula is composed of a trio of expert active ingredients — hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and caffeine. Combined with the range’s anti-aging star ingredient, Micro-Algae Oil, the Eye Lighter Serum targets all types of dark circles and leaves a pearlescent pink effect on the eye area. On top of that, the convenient tube format makes it ideal for touch-ups during the day. The new Nuxe 24/24 Exceptional Day & Night Cream 75ml (P4,250) is specially formulated to switch between defense and revitalization. In the morning, it replenishes moisture and protects the skin from daily aggressions for an even, smooth complexion. In the evening, it supports cellular regeneration to reinforce firmness and maintain hydration. This fluid, lightweight formula with niacinamide and Micro-Algae Oil moisturizes and strengthens the skin barrier, making the skin appear plumper and younger. The 24/24 Exceptional Day & Night Cream leaves a delicate satin finish during the day, while remaining rich and enveloping at night. For an instant smoothing and firming effect, the Nuxe Firming Powdery Cream leaves a natural blur finish. The star of the range, the Nuxe Firming Activating Oil-Serum, offers a 100% active texture — just three drops help visibly improve firmness and suppleness over time. For the delicate eye area, the Nuxe Lift Eye Cream works to fill wrinkles and lifts the eyelids with an immediate soft-focus effect. Meanwhile, the Nuxe Concentrated Night Cream works overnight to recharge the skin. Nuxe is available in-store at Rustan’s, Beauty Bar, LOOK At Me, Mitsukoshi Beauty, The Landmark, Chimes Boutiques, NCCC Department Store; and online on Rustans.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

Uniqlo celebrates the Bra Top

FOR over 20 years, Uniqlo’s Bra Top has been shaped by a simple idea: that clothing should support women, not just in how they look, but in how they live. By bringing together a bra and a top into one seamless piece, Uniqlo introduced a quieter, more intuitive way of dressing. Designed with all-around support that moves with the body, it meets women where they are. From the breathable lightness of AIRism Bra Tops to styles suited for more polished occasions, each piece carries forward the same intention set more than two decades ago. This philosophy finds a meaningful setting at Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia. Customers are invited to visit the Bra Top display at Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia from May 9 to June 30 to discover how the Bra Top has evolved over time.

Dyson unveils new colors for its multi-styler

IN TIME for summer, Dyson introduces the limited-edition Ceramic apricot and topaz colorway, a palette made up of a vibrant mandarin orange, a soft apricot blush, and splashes of different golds, which is used on the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x multi-styler and dryer. When developing this colorway, Dyson CMF (Colours, Materials and Finishes) engineers were inspired by the summer solstice. They explored the sensory cues of the summer season and the emotions associated with them. The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x multi-styler and dryer is powered by Dyson’s fastest and most powerful hair care digital motor, the Hyperdymium 2 motor, supercharged to deliver twice the air pressure for faster drying and easier wrapping. The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x also offers six-in-one versatility. It can dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and volumize, with no heat damage. It is priced at P38,900. Pre-orders are now available on the Dyson.ph site.