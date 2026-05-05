The sounds of summer: Hot R&B and hip-hop albums for keeping things cool

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By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

Music Review

This Music May Contain Hope.

By Raye

Movie

By Sofiane Pamart

Kehlani

By Kehlani

THREE unique albums were released over the past two months in a wave of mellow, refreshing music from the Western side of the world, arriving to give comfort as we face the heat of summer.

For fans of R&B, hip-hop, and soul, these collections of songs — from the UK, France, and the US — could be a great way to cool down this May. Here’s an overview of three albums you can listen to that dropped over the past two months.

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. — RAYE

British singer-songwriter Raye (real name: Rachel Agatha Keen), active since 2014, blends jazz, pop, dance, R&B, and soul with lyrics that talk about personal experiences and contemporary issues.

Her second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope., was written and co-produced with various collaborators — Jordan Riley, Chris Hill, Mike Sabath, Tom Richards, Pete Clements, and film composer Hans Zimmer. Because of the themes of hope and liberation, the album stands out with its incorporation of big band, blues, and orchestral pop elements.

The 17 tracks in this strong record take us through the full range of human emotion, divided into the four seasons. It’s more maximalist than her previous record, My 21st Century Blues, with clean vocals sometimes distorted, genres seamlessly blended, and interludes that effectively punctuate the songs.

Tracks that stand out are “Where Is My Husband!,” with Raye’s versatile vocals accompanied by a massive brass band; “Click Clack Symphony,” an empowering anthem further uplifted by Hans Zimmer’s symphonic arrangement; and “I Know You’re Hurting.,” a heartfelt and viscerally emotional six-minute ballad.

MOVIE — SOFIANE PAMART

An underrated new album is Movie, created by French pianist and musician Sofiane Pamart.

Born in France of Moroccan origins (through his maternal grandfather), he studied piano and classical music at Conservatoire de Lille. Inspired by Frederic Chopin and Claude Debussy, his fourth solo album is tailored to be a cinematic experience, blending neo-classical piano with global stars like Sia, Celeste, and Nelly Furtado.

In the seventh track, “Moviestar,” Pamart’s emotive piano drives forward Nigerian musician Rema’s signature autotuned vocals. “Piano Sonata” follows it up, this time combining Colombian singer J Balvin’s melancholy voice with Pamart’s gentle playing. However, it’s the grand orchestral track “Gimme Love Orchestra” with Australian singer Sia that offers the most global appeal, her powerful yet vulnerable vocals undeniably the strongest on the whole album.

As for the album’s instrumental pieces, “Cinema” is impressive and moving, featuring a collaboration with French multi-instrumentalist FKJ, as they execute intertwined melodies on two pianos.

KEHLANI — KEHLANI

American singer-songwriter and dancer Kehlani (full name: Kehlani Ashley Parrish) has been a major force in pop, R&B, and hip-hop since 2009. Their fifth studio album, Kehlani, continues to explore this combination of genres while also featuring guest appearances from big musicians like Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Usher, T-Pain, and Cardi B.

One of its most infectiously rhythmic tracks, “Folded,” has Kehlani at their most sensual and smooth, and it’s no surprise this song earned them a Grammy for Best R&B Song.

“Shoulda Never” provides upbeat energy, matching Usher’s distinct, confident vocals with Kehlani’s. A track that provides a memorable, old-school sonic experience is “Anotha Luva,” which evokes the early 2000s with playful production and a solid rap verse from Lil Wayne.

An honorable mention goes to the comforting “I Need You,” with velvety yet electric vocals by Kehlani and Brandy, tying back to how R&B is ultimately a show of raw vulnerability by talented musicians.