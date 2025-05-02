THE FIBER Netflix plan, including free internet speed boosts and installation services, has been officially launched by PLDT Home.

PLDT executives gave a rundown of the new packages, which combine internet connectivity with a Netflix streaming subscription, at a press event in Makati City on April 30. There are three available variations: Plan 1599, Plan 2499, and Plan 3199.

Roy Victor “Viboy” E. Añonuevo, PLDT Home’s vice-president for fixed broadband products, said at the launch that the packages are convenient in that they allow Filipinos to pay what is usually two different bills in one go.

“It will make our lives easier. Imagine tracking both your Netflix subscription and Fiber plan both at once, and paying them in just one due date,” he explained.

“If you get a standard plan for each, and compare it to our Plan 1599, for example, you get to save more,” Mr. Añonuevo said.

For Patrick Tang, vice-president for acquisition marketing at PLDT Home, the partnership makes “relationships and connections more profound.”

“PLDT firmly believes that the best connections are what brings families, friends, and people together. What better way to do this than with Netflix? When we watch a series or movie that we love or go crazy about, we talk about it all day or all week,” he said.

The three newly launched plans include the Fiber Netflix Plan 1599 which has a Netflix Basic plan and 150Mbps (megabits per second)fiber connection, with 300Mbps speed boost for six months; Fiber Netflix Plan 2499 has a Netflix Standard plan and 500Mbps fiber connection, with 700Mbps speed boost for six months, as well as a Cignal subscription. Finally, Fiber Netflix Plan 3199 has a Netflix Standard plan and 700Mbps fiber connection, with 1Gbps (gigabit per second) speed boost for six months. This also includes a Cignal subscription and a StreamTV device.

All the plans come with free installation services.

Mr. Añonuevo pointed out that these are “updated from existing PLDT plans,” to cater to the busy lifestyle of Filipinos.

“Nowadays, it’s a matter of being able to watch your favorite movie or TV show anytime you want. You can easily pause it and do what you need to do then continue watching later on,” he said.

He added that people can expect more partnerships where PLDT will strengthen their foray into entertainment, like music and gaming.

“You can expect PLDT to address the entirety of the Filipino digital lifestyle,” Mr. Añonuevo said.

PLDT Home also launched a promo that offers new customers the chance to win a free trip to South Korea and access to the Squid Game: The Experience attraction in Seoul.

New subscribers of Fiber Netflix plans 1599, 2499, and 3199 can get a raffle entry only until May 15. The trip includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodation, travel allowance and free access to Squid Game: The Experience, for five lucky winners and their plus-ones.

More information on PLDT Home’s Fiber Netflix plans can be found at pldthome.com/fiber-netflix.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Brontë H. Lacsamana